Super League: Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors captain Sean O'Loughlin has turned out seven times for the Cherry and Whites this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 7 April Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Super League strugglers Catalans Dragons have made one change to their side as they prepare to face Wigan Warriors on Saturday.

Alrix Da Costa makes way for Ben Garcia as the hosts' only change to the squad.

Wigan Warriors make three changes, as Taulima Tautai and Shaun O'Loughlin return after missing Monday's win against Hull KR.

Sam Powell also comes into Shaun Wane's 19-man squad, while Tom Davies, Josh Ganson and Josh Woods drop out.

Catalans (from): Mead, Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Aiton, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri, Margalet, McIlorum, Jullien, Gigot.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tautai, J. Tomkins, S. Tomkins, Williams.