Super League: Hull KR v Widnes Vikings

Hull KR skipper Shaun Lunt could feature for the first time since 23 February

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Saturday, 7 April Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Hull KR welcome back Shaun Lunt, Danny McGuire, Andrew Heffernan, Robbie Mulhern, Jordan Walne and Danny Tickle.

Props Nick Scruton (hip) and Lee Jewitt (groin) are injured, while Will Oakes, Liam Salter, Matty Marsh and Josh Johnson drop out.

Widnes make five changes as they look to improve their form after losing both of their games over the Easter weekend.

Keanan Brand is named in the squad for the first time, while Krisnan Inu is out for 10-12 weeks with a broken leg.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Minns, Heffernan, Shaw, McGuire, Lunt, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lee, Mulhern, Atkin, Dagger, Walne, Tickle, Carney.

Widnes Vikings (from): Albert, Brand, Burke, Chamberlain, Craven, Dudson, Gerrard, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Ince, Johnstone, Leuluai, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Whitley, Wilde.