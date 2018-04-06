Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

From the section

Lee Gaskell has scored one try in seven appearances for Huddersfield Giants this season

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Sunday, 8 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Huddersfield Giants have half-back Lee Gaskell (elbow) and back row Oliver Roberts (foot) available after injury.

Teenage twins Louis and Innes Senior are included in the squad, but Danny Brough (ankle) remains sidelined.

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell has made two changes from the squad selected for Monday's defeat by Warrington Wolves.

Joe Wardle and Greg Eden are back after injury and take the places of Matt Cook and James Clare.

Huddersfield (from): Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Wakeman, Lawrence, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, Walne, O'Brien, Dickinson, English, Simpson, Louis Senior, Innes Senior.

Castleford (from): Eden, Ellis, Foster, Gale, Holmes, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Roberts, Shenton, Springer, Trueman, Wardle, Watts, Webster.