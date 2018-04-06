Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

From the section

Danny Kirmond has made six Super League appearances this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Beaumont Legal Stadium Date: Sunday, 8 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wakefield Trinity welcome back captain Danny Kirmond after he missed the last two games.

Winger Ben Jones-Bishop returns to the squad after missing Monday's defeat at Hull FC.

Leeds Rhinos include prop Anthony Mullally after he missed Monday's win over Salford through concussion.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Liam Sutcliffe also come back in, while teenagers Cameron Smith and Mikolaj Oledzki have kept their places.

Wakefield (from): Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Baldwinson, Batchelor, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Sutcliffe, Hall, Moon, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Dwyer, Mullally, Ferres, Handley, Smith, Oledzki, Walters.