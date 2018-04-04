Krisnan Inu: Widnes Vikings centre suffers broken leg against Warrington

Krisnan Inu had been a success at Widnes following his move from Catalans Dragons, scoring six tries in 2018

Widnes Vikings centre Krisnan Inu is expected to be out for around 10-12 weeks after breaking his leg in Good Friday's defeat by rivals Warrington.

Inu, 31, only joined the Vikings in the winter following three seasons at Catalans Dragons and scored six tries in nine games before the injury.

The former Canterbury Bulldogs and New Zealand Warriors player had surgery on Wednesday and faces rehabilitation.

"Krisnan needed the operation," head coach Denis Betts said.

Following the surgery, Inu tweeted: "Just to clear the air on those wondering, since I've just had my op a few hours ago, now I'm pretty sure I can say it's about 10-12 weeks on the sideline."

He added: "Sorry @WidnesRL fans.. I'll be back even stronger then before. Let's keep supporting our team and this great club!"