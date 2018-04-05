Danny Craven: Widnes utility player signs new two-year deal with club

Six of Danny Craven's 124 appearances for Widnes Vikings have come this season
Danny Craven has signed a new two-year deal with Widnes Vikings, keeping him with the Super League side until 2020.

The 26-year-old came up through the club's youth system and has gone on to make 124 senior appearances.

"I've been here for a long time and I believe that this is a great club to be at," Craven told the Wikings' website.

"In the coming seasons, I intend to build on this experience, by playing even more games and having an even bigger impact on the team."

Craven, who can play at half-back, full-back and hooker, has previously spent time on loan at Whitehaven, Workington, Halifax and Featherstone.

Head coach Denis Betts said: "Through going on loan and also earning a run of games in the team, he has matured, grown in experience and shown his abilities as a player.

"He will be competing for a place in the team every week and has a lot to offer to the squad."

