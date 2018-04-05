Greg Bird: Catalans 'not turned corner yet' despite ending losing run

Greg Bird joined Catalans for the 2016 Super League season

Catalans Dragons are yet to 'turn the corner' in terms of form despite victory over Huddersfield in their last game, says back-rower Greg Bird.

The Dragons picked up just their second Super League win of the season against the Giants on Saturday, ending a run of three consecutive defeats.

Saturday sees the second-placed Wigan Warriors travel to Perpignan.

"They were undermanned, and had a few injuries coming off a tough three-day turn around," Bird told BBC Sport.

"We're not taking it as the be all and end all but Wigan is going to be a test.

"If we turn up and put in a consistent performance then we can start gaining some confidence, it could be the turning point of our year."

Steve McNamara's Dragons have lost seven of their nine matches in 2018 but showed promise in defeat by St Helens and Wakefield and their two wins - recorded against the Giants and Hull KR.

Although rejecting the notion of 'turning a corner' he was pleased for the Catalans supporters who have continued to back the Sang et Or despite the slump, with 8,853 attending on Easter Monday.

"It was massive, especially for the home fans," Bird continued.

"We've been very hot and cold this year but disappointing most of the time and to come out in front of the fans, concede only one try and play a bit of football was good to play."