Tom Symonds: Huddersfield Giants release back row

Tom Symonds
Tom Symonds made one appearance for Huddersfield Giants this season

Huddersfield Giants have released back row Tom Symonds to allow him to return to Australia.

The 29-year-old joined the Giants from Manly Sea Eagles in June 2016 but injury restricted him to just 12 games.

"I'm very sad to be leaving but unfortunately I have been struggling with injuries for a while now and a fresh start is probably the best thing for me," Symonds told the club website.

"The club have been very good with me and I fully understand the decision."

