Tom Symonds: Huddersfield Giants release back row
- From the section Rugby League
Huddersfield Giants have released back row Tom Symonds to allow him to return to Australia.
The 29-year-old joined the Giants from Manly Sea Eagles in June 2016 but injury restricted him to just 12 games.
"I'm very sad to be leaving but unfortunately I have been struggling with injuries for a while now and a fresh start is probably the best thing for me," Symonds told the club website.
"The club have been very good with me and I fully understand the decision."