Jacob Miller: Wakefield Trinity half-back extends contract

Jacob Miller has scored one try in nine appearances this season

Wakefield Trinity half-back Jacob Miller has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 25-year-old joined Trinity from Hull FC in 2015 and has scored 35 tries in 92 appearances for the club.

Coach Chris Chester said: "I am delighted that Jacob has signed a new deal, he's an outstanding player who still has a long career ahead of him.

"I have enjoyed seeing him grow and develop as a player over the past couple of seasons."