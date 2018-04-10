Super League: Widnes Vikings v Hull FC

Bureta Faraimo has made nine appearances for Hull FC this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Halton Stadium Date: Thursday, 12 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Injury-plagued Widnes Vikings make seven changes as they welcome Hull FC to the Halton Stadium on Thursday.

Widnes have nine players out injured, including Keanan Brand and Krisnan Inu, who have both suffered broken legs during the past three games.

Bureta Faraimo returns for Hull FC after serving a one-game ban and comes in for Brad Fash, who broke his jaw in the match against St Helens.

Fetuli Talanoa, who picked up a dead calf against Saints, is included.

Widnes Vikings (from): Burke, Chamberlain, J. Chapelhow, T. Chapelhow, Dean, Farnworth, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Houston, Ince, Johnstone, Leuluai, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Walker, Whitley, Wilde.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Litten, Paea, Logan, Lane, Downs, Matongo.