Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils

Danny Brough has scored one try in eight Super League appearances this season

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Sunday, 15 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Huddersfield Giants welcome back Ryan Hinchcliffe (rib) and Danny Brough (hip) after both players missed the defeat by Castleford.

Long-term absentees Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary and captain Leroy Cudjoe remain sidelined.

Salford full-back Niall Evalds is fit after he missed the defeat by Warrington with a head knock.

Hooker Logan Tomkins returns from illness and prop George Griffin is recalled in place of Luke Burgess.

Huddersfield (from): Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Wakeman, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, Walne, Mellor, McIntosh, English, Simpson, Senior.

Salford (from): Johnson, Welham, Sa'u, Evalds, Lui, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Tomkins, Griffin, Jones, Hauraki, Flanagan, Tasi, Lannon, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby.