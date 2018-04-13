Super League: Wakefield Trinity v St Helens

Liam Finn has missed Wakefield's past two games

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Sunday, 15 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wakefield are boosted by the return from injury of Liam Finn, Scott Grix and Anthony England while there is a recall for forward Chris Annakin.

James Batchelor, Max Jowitt, Pauli Pauli and Ryan Hampshire are the players to make way.

St Helens welcome back full-back Ben Barba, who missed the win over Hull FC through illness.

Matty Smith is likely to cover for James Roby (rib) while Matty Costello could make his debut.

Wakefield (from): Grix, Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Finn, Wood, England, Ashurst, Kirmond, Randell, Horo, Arona, Huby, Arundel, Hirst, Baldwinson, Annakin.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba, Costello.