Warrington Wolves: Toby King to remain with Super League side until 2019 season

Media playback is not supported on this device Warrington's King splashes down for try of the week

Warrington centre Toby King will remain at Halliwell Jones Stadium until the end of the 2019 season after signing a new deal with the Super League side.

The 21-year-old has scored four tries in his past three Super League appearances, helping Wolves extend their winning run to five games.

Ireland international King has featured 37 times for the Wire since 2014.

"It's exciting times for the club to tie down a prospect of his calibre," said Warrington head coach Steve Price.

"There's a lot more improvement in Toby King with his age and I know what sort of player he can be down the track."

King, who initially joined Warrington from Huddersfield's academy alongside older brother George, said he is "excited for his future".

"It means everything that the club continues to put its faith in me," he added.