Kallum Watkins: Leeds Rhinos captain extends contract until 2021
- From the section Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins has signed a new two-year deal, keeping him with the Super League champions until the end of the 2021 season.
The 27-year-old, who has 25 caps for England, has made 200 Super League appearances for the Headingley side.
Watkins said: "This is a big stage in any rugby player's career as I come into my late twenties and it is a massive deal for me to sign a new deal.
"I love this club from the bottom of my heart."
Watkins was named captain following Danny McGuire's exit at the end of the 2017 season.