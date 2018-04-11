Salford Red Devils reveal We Love Manchester charity jersey for Magic Weekend

Salford Red Devils donated gate receipts from a previous fixture to the We Love Manchester fund

Salford Red Devils will play in a specially-commissioned charity Magic Weekend shirt to raise funds for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

The fund, set up after the Manchester Arena attack on 22 May 2017 when 22 people died, has raised more than £20 million for victims and their families.

Ian Watson's Red Devils play Catalans Dragons on the first anniversary of the tragedy at St James' Park, Newcastle.

Five pounds from the sale of each shirt will go to the fund.

"One year on, our community remains very much affected by the events of that night," managing director Ian Laithwaite said.

"The timing of Magic Weekend on the eve of the anniversary will be a poignant one for families across the north of England, and we are proud to be a able to play a small part in the events being held to commemorate those who lost their lives so needlessly."

Salford made a similar fundraising gesture in last season's regular-season meeting with Catalans, allowing fans in for a donation.

"Nobody will forget that night as the news began to break," back-rower Weller Hauraki said. "Most of the team live and have family around the Manchester area and the Arena is a venue we all know well.

"The emotion of the night when we played the Dragons in the aftermath of the bomb is one that really sticks in the mind.

"It was an honour to play a small role in the wider community coming together and it will again be a privilege to take a part in remembering those that lost their lives when we run out at St James' Park in this special jersey almost a year later."

Who else is wearing a charity strip?

Salford are one of several clubs to produce special strips for the Magic Weekend event, although not all of them will be worn for a fundraising purpose.

St Helens are raising money for St Helens Autism Support, a charity they have previously aided with a limited edition kit.

Widnes have collaborated with the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation in recent years, wearing a Newcastle United-themed jersey to coincide with the event at St James' Park.