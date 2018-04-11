Denis Betts: Widnes Vikings boss say they are 'like an accident and emergency'

Denis Betts' Widnes Vikings side have lost their past three Super League games

Widnes boss Denis Betts says the Super League club resembles an accident and emergency unit after an injury crisis left them without nine players.

Keanan Brand and Krisnan Inu have both suffered broken legs during the past three games.

Brand, 18, broke his leg just six minutes into his senior debut as Widnes lost 31-12 to Hull KR on Saturday.

"It sounds pretty flippant but it's the nature of the beast, not just in games but in training," Betts said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, Betts continued: "You see the lads putting themselves in tough physical situations and getting hurt.

"We are an accident and emergency at the moment. It is what it is. It's a collision sport and you can scratch yourself and wonder why you? But it happens and we've got plenty of broken bodies and what can you do about it?"

In addition to the absences of Inu and Brand, Patrick Ah Van has missed nine matches with a broken arm, Lloyd White has a calf injury, Hep Cahill has a ligament injury, Jay Chapelhow is out with a broken thumb, Gil Dudson has an ankle problem, Wellington Albert has an injured hamstring and Danny Craven is suffering from a concussion.

"Keanan making his debut was great, he's worked really hard in the academy," said Betts.

"You can ask whether he's ready or not, but the question I'm asking myself now is whether an 18-year-old is ready to go into that environment.

"It's a freak accident but those are the kind of things you ask yourself. He's been hurt quite badly but is he ready to play in Super League?"