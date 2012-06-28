Andy Farrell rejoins England set-up after leaving Saracens

Andy Farrell returns to England set-up

Former Saracens head coach Andy Farrell is to rejoin the England coaching staff on a three-year deal.

The 37-year-old previously worked as England backs coach on an interim basis through the Six Nations.

I am delighted we have got Andy on board - he is a special coach and individual Stuart Lancaster England boss

He resigned as first-team coach of Saracens earlier this month, prompting speculation he was to return to the England set-up.

"I loved every minute of coaching England and to get the opportunity to do it permanently is a dream," he said.

"I have watched England in South Africa and I am massively excited about the potential that was clearly evident in the three Tests and midweek matches."

He will rejoin Stuart Lancaster's coaching set-up from 2 July.

Farrell's contract will see him take charge of England's backs and defence through to January 2016, taking in the World Cup on home soil in three years' time.

The return to the national team completes a U-turn by Farrell.

He turned down the chance to turn his interim role into a permanent one following the Six Nations, where England finished second, in order to focus on Saracens' Premiership campaign, but resigned from the London outfit on 1 June.

Andy Farrell's coaching career Announces retirement from playing in 2009 to take up coaching role at Saracens

Promoted to Saracens first team coach at the end of 2010

RFU announces in December 2011 that Farrell and Graham Rowntree are to join England coaching staff for Six Nations

After helping England to second place Farrell returns to Saracens before rejecting permanent England role in April

Resigns as Saracens coach at start of June

Signs three-year deal to become part of England coaching set-up on 28 June

"I had seven very special years with Saracens and the club will always have a fond place in my heart," Farrell added.

"I am grateful for the help they have given me as a player and a coach and I wish everyone involved the best in the future."

Farrell was replaced for England's summer tour of South Africa by Mike Catt, who is still being considered for a role in an expanded four-man senior coaching team.

"I am delighted that we have got Andy on board. He is a special coach and individual and the way this team has developed is a testament to the foundations that we laid in the Six Nations," said head coach Lancaster.

"I will continue to review the make-up of the coaching team over the next few weeks to ensure that England has the best structure and personnel."

Saracens have agreed to release Farrell from his six-month notice period.

Farrell's career started in rugby league and he made 370 appearances for Wigan and won 34 Great Britain caps before switching codes in 2005 to join Saracens.

Injuries and a car accident limited Farrell's appearances in the XV-man code and he only played 28 games for Saracens, also winning eight England caps, before retiring in 2009.