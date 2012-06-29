Wales flanker Dan Lydiate will not require ankle surgery

Wales flanker Dan Lydiate will not have to undergo an operation to to solve a persistent ankle problem, BBC Wales Sport understands.

It had been feared that he would have to have surgery as soon as he returned from the tour to Australia.

But it now looks as if Lydiate will be able to start the 2012-13 season for his region Newport Gwent Dragons.

However, even if he had had an operation it should have been routine allowing him to recover by August.

Lydiate, 24, required intensive treatment to keep him playing during the 2011 World Cup and suffered further setbacks in Amlin Challenge Cup matches in November and January, ruling him out of the Six Nations fixture against Ireland.

The blind-side played with the troublesome ankle heavily strapped on a number of occasions but managed to play in all of Wales' three defeats in Australia in June.

Lydiate, 24, missed the Six Nations opener with the ankle problem, but returned to play every minute of the remaining games as Wales clinched the Grand Slam.

And his outstanding performances secured him the player of the tournament award.

But Lydiate's Wales colleague Jonathan Davies has not been so fortunate, needing an operation to cure his long-standing groin problem.

The Scarlets centre delayed surgery to play for Wales in all three Test defeats in Australia.

Davies is set to be side-lined for up to five weeks after the surgery performed by groin specialist Ian Maclennan in Manchester on Tuesday.