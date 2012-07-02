Cardiff Blues confirm Rob Lewis's move from London Welsh

Former Newport Gwent Dragons scrum-half Rob Lewis has joined Cardiff Blues from London Welsh.

Lewis, 24, helped Lyn Jones's Exiles win promotion from the Championship to the Aviva Premiership via an appeal.

But instead of heading for English rugby's top flight, Lewis will be part of the new Phil Davies regime at the Arms Park.

Lewis will be among Lloyd Williams's rivals for the number nine jersey at the region.

"He will provide us with more options at scrum half," said Davies.

The Abergavenny-born player appeared for Wales Sevens and national age-grade teams at Under-18, 19 and 20 and has also played for Ebbw Vale.

He joined London Welsh ahead of the 2009-10 season having made his Dragons debut in 2007.

Lewis joins new Blues recruits Lou Reed (lock, Scarlets), Benoit Borrust (prop, Perpignan), Andi Kyriacou (hooker, Ulster), Jason Tovey (fly-half, Newport Gwent Dragons), Campese Ma'afu (prop, West Harbour Pirates) and Robin Copeland (flanker, Rotherham Titans) at the Blues.