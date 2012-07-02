Cornish Pirates sign Newcastle centre Tom Bedford

Cornish Pirates have again strengthened their squad with three new signings ahead of the new Championship season.

Centre Tom Bedford, 23, moves to the Mennaye after six months at Newcastle.

He played five Premiership games and an LV= Cup match in his time at Kingston Park, where he moved to from Bedford - having been at Goldington Road since 2010 after he left Exeter.

Pirates have also added to their pack with former Bristol lock Darren Barry and Launceston hooker Darren Semmens.

Barry was one of 14 players released by Bristol last month and played six times for the club in the Championship last season.

But he spent most of his time on loan at National Two South side Clifton where he scored two tries in 14 appearances.

The 22-year-old made 29 appearances for Bristol in 2010-11 and is a former England Under-19 international.

Semmens, 24, after starting the season at rivals Redruth.

He began his National league rugby career at Mounts Bay in 2006 before moving to the Cornish All Blacks two years later.

"We believe that all three players will prove to be excellent additions to our squad and that, once again, the Cornish Pirates will be a force to be reckoned with in both the Championship and the British & Irish Cup," said chief executive Rod Coward.