Plymouth Albion sign Launceston hooker Jamie Salter

Plymouth Albion have signed Launceston hooker Jamie Salter for the 2012-13 Championship season.

The 27-year-old has spent the past three seasons at Polson Bridge and scored eight tries as he played every match for the Cornish All Blacks in National Two South last season.

Albion are also looking to bolster their second row with two trialists.

The club are looking at former Ealing and Cambridge forward Ien Ascroft-Leigh and Clifton skipper Harrison Tovey.