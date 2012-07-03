Versatile back Danie Poolman joins Connacht from Stormers
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Connacht have signed versatile back Danie Poolman from South African club the Stormers.
The 23-year-old, who has played for Western Province in the Currie Cup, can operate on the wing or at centre and is regarded as a powerful runner.
Coach Eric Elwood believes the addition of Poolman will strengthen his panel as the province prepares for a season in the Heineken Cup.
Pretorius-born Poolman has signed a three-year deal at the Sportsground.
"He is coming from a club with an excellent reputation for developing young talent and he has starred alongside some quality international players," said Connacht coach Eric Elwood.
"He is a strong ball carrier with an excellent work rate both in attack and defence and I am really looking forward to working with him."