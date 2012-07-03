Championship will be tough - Richards

Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards tells BBC Look North his side must expect a tough season in the Championship.

The Falcons have confirmed they will not appeal against their relegation from the Premiership which was confirmed on Friday.

An independent panel assured Newcastle would drop to England's second tier after granting Championship winners London Welsh a successful appeal following the Rugby Football Union's rejection of their application to join.

