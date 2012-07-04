London Irish appoint Bily Clark to Academy

London Irish have appointed Billy Clark as their new Academy manager.

Clark, who had been academy manager at Gloucester since 2011, takes over from Neal Hatley who has moved to Bath Rugby to become their new forwards coach.

He has also held academy roles at Leicester, Richmond and the RFU.

"I aim to ensure that we continue to develop exceptional talent that is already within the academy as well as recruiting the best players in Hampshire and Berkshire," siad Clark.