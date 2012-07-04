Gavin Henson wanted by English Premiership London Welsh

Coach Lyn Jones has confirmed London Welsh are to approach Wales centre Gavin Henson about signing for the Premiership new boys.

Henson, who was dismissed by Cardiff Blues in April after getting drunk and misbehaving on a flight from Glasgow to Cardiff, wants to resurrect his career.

"Gav is one of many quality players who are on the market," said Jones.

"And we would certainly be interested in speaking to him at some point if it was possible."

London Welsh will host nine-time champions Leicester Tigers on the opening day of the season.

Jones was Henson's coach during the Welsh international's five-year stay at the Ospreys where the pair helped the Liberty Stadium side win two Celtic League titles.

Wales' double Grand Slam winner has played for Saracens, Toulon and the Blues since leaving the Ospreys in controversial circumstances in October 2010.

The 30-year-old has only played a handful of games since suffering an ankle problem in the Ospreys' EDF Energy Cup quarter-final defeat by Gloucester in March 2009.

Henson - who has became a reality television star since leaving the Ospreys, appearing in Strictly Come Dancing, The Bachelor and 71 Degrees North - took indefinite unpaid leave from the Welsh region before being released to join Saracens.

He joined French Top 14 side Toulon in February 2011 after only four months at Saracens.

But Henson left the south of France when Toulon cited financial pressures and his possible involvement in the World Cup as reasons for not keeping him for the 2011-12 season.

The Bridgend-born player earned a Wales recall two years after his previous international appearance in their defeat by the Barbarians in June 2011 and was named in Wales' 45-man preliminary 2011 Rugby World Cup squad.

He started Wales' World Cup warm-up against England in August 2011, showing flashes of the ability that earned him a starting place on the 2005 British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand, but dislocated a wrist to end his World Cup dreams.

Henson then joined the in October 2011 where he hoped to end his career, but left following the incident on a plane home from the Blues' Pro12 defeat in Glasgow.

"Gavin used to be a very, very good rugby player," said Jones.

"We need to speak to him and we need have a chat and see where his ambition lies. It would be great if we could come to an agreement.

"But there's a lot of talk and a lot of work for Gavin to do to get anywhere near where he used to be years ago."

Henson has in the past stated he wants to move nearer London to be closer to his children Ruby and Dexter, who live with his former fiance and singer, Charlotte Church.