Kelly Brown confident of return to fitness at Saracens

Kelly Brown

Saracens forward Kelly Brown is hopeful he will be fully fit for the start of the Premiership season.

The 30-year-old Scotland international has been on the sidelines since sustaining a knee injury against Treviso in January.

He told BBC London 94.9: "I've been fortunate that this is my first major injury in eight seasons.

"I've been working very hard and have not had much time off because I want to be back as soon as I can."

The back row added: "It's not ideal to miss the whole Six Nations and the run-in in the Heineken Cup and the Premiership.

"I've worked hard and I want to come back stronger than ever. With a little bit of luck I'll be fit and ready for that first game."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story