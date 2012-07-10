London Wasps sign Italy back Andrea Masi from Aironi

London Wasps have signed Italy international Andrea Masi from Aironi.

The 31-year-old former Viadana, Biarritz and Racing Metro back has won 69 caps for his country and was voted the Player of the Six Nations in 2011.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said: "Andrea is a versatile player with proven quality and he will be bringing some vital experience.

"We are always looking to add real international quality. I see him giving us great depth in our back-line."

Masi, whose old side Aironi have folded this summer, added: "I am really excited and honoured to be joining such a great European club and I am hoping that I can add something to the club both on and off the field."