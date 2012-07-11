Preston Grasshoppers name Michael Lough as new head coach

Preston Grasshoppers have appointed Michael Lough as their new head coach.

Lough replaces Dave Baldwin, who left Preston in June to become forwards coach at Leeds Carnegie.

Adelaide-born Lough played 175 games in eight years with the Grasshoppers and captained the side before his retirement during the 2003-04 season.

"I have only played for two clubs, Burnside in Adelaide and Preston," he said. "It's a great honour to be named head coach of the club I love."

Director of rugby Gareth Dyer told BBC Radio Lancashire: "Michael's been part of the club for many years.

"He was an excellent player for us and he's developed as a coach. We felt that this was the best way forward and he was the right man for the job."