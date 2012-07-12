Ex-Bath prop Duncan Bell takes Lydney coach role

Ex-Bath prop Duncan Bell has left his role as Clifton forwards coach to take up the head coach job at Lydney.

The 37-year-old, who retired from playing at the end of last season, was only appointed at their National Two South rivals two weeks ago.

But he told BBC Radio Bristol: "The opportunity was too good to turn down.

A man of many talents As well as coaching Lydney, Bell also plays American Football for Bristol Aztecs and runs his own financial services company.

"It was either a scrum or a head coach and I wanted to be a head coach. It's my first foray into senior coaching and it's the perfect opportunity."

Bell, capped five times for England, spent the majority of his career with Bath, where he clocked up 203 appearances during his nine-year spell at the Recreation Ground.

And he admits his sudden U-turn is out of character.

"It's a little bit embarrassing. I'm not a mercenary at all - I spent a long time at Bath and I'm fiercely loyal," he continued.

Media playback is not supported on this device Bell 'embarrassed' by job U-turn

"I initially agreed to coach the scrum at Clifton, which hopefully I could do with my sleep having done it for 300 years with Bath.

"I wasn't expecting another club to come in and I certainly wasn't looking for it. As far as I was concerned I was staying with Clifton.

"I got the phone call out of the blue that an opportunity was there at Lydney. I went down to see them and signed within 24 hours.

"I spoke to Matt Salter [Clifton coach] and explained the situation and he understood."

Paul Morris will continue as backs coach under Bell at the Forest of Dean club while Jack Royal joins from Newant as fitness and conditioning coach.