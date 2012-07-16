Exeter Chiefs new signing Carl Rimmer eyes starting place

Carl Rimmer has admitted a start in the Premiership for his new side Exeter Chiefs would be the pinnacle of his career to date.

Prop Rimmer joined the Chiefs from Championship club Cornish Pirates and feels he is ready to make the jump up.

He's a very experienced player and a very wise person Carl Rimmer on Alan Paver

"There is a big step, you can see that everyone on the pitch is at a skill certain level," he told BBC South West.

"For me to get a start in the Premiership would be the highlight of my career at this point."

He continued: "There's going to be huge competition. I hope to make the step up as I definitely came here to play some rugby.

"I'm not looking to wait in the wings and then get a crack later on, hopefully I get my chance early doors."

Rimmer follows in the footsteps of fellow prop Alan Paver, who played for the Premiership side on-loan last season from the Pirates.

And he revealed that Paver played a major part in helping him achieve his summer transfer to the Chiefs.

"He helped me out a lot in terms of making connections to come here," Rimmer added. "His Chiefs career was slightly short lived due to a calf injury.

"He's a very experienced player and a very wise person and he's given me a lot of advice that I can use over the year."