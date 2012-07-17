London Welsh sign Plymouth Albion hooker Gareth Evans

London Welsh have strengthened their options at hooker with the signing of Royal Marine sergeant Gareth Evans from Plymouth Albion.

The 30-year-old makes the move after six seasons at Brickfields.

In total, Evans made 24 Championship appearances for Plymouth last season, finishing with five tries to his name.

"It's a massive opportunity and I'm looking forward to next season," said Evans. "The Premiership is a massive challenge but we'll see how we get on."