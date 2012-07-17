London Welsh sign Plymouth Albion hooker Gareth Evans

Kassam Stadium

London Welsh have strengthened their options at hooker with the signing of Royal Marine sergeant Gareth Evans from Plymouth Albion.

The 30-year-old makes the move after six seasons at Brickfields.

In total, Evans made 24 Championship appearances for Plymouth last season, finishing with five tries to his name.

"It's a massive opportunity and I'm looking forward to next season," said Evans. "The Premiership is a massive challenge but we'll see how we get on."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story