Women's Rugby World Cup results
Results from the Women's Rugby World Cup - 1-17 August in Paris.
All pool matches were staged at France's national rugby centre in Marcoussis. Semi-finals and final at Stade Jean Bouin, home of Stade Francais.
1 August (all times BST)
Canada 31-7 Spain
Australia 26-3 South Africa
5 August
USA 47-7 Kazakhstan
Canada 28 - 0 Samoa
France 55-3 South Africa
9 August
Spain 41-5 Samoa
New Zealand 34-3 USA
Australia 3-17 France
13 August
Semi-finals
Play-off matches
South Africa 25-24 Samoa
New Zealand 63-7 Wales
Spain 18-5 Kazakhstan
Australia 20-23 USA
17 August
11th/12th place play-off: Samoa 31-0 Kazakhstan
Ninth/10th place play-off: South Africa 0-36 Spain
Fifth/sixth place play-off: USA 5-55 New Zealand
Seventh/eighth place play-off: Australia 30-3 Wales
Third/fourth place play-off: Ireland 18-25 France
Final:England 21-9 Canada
|Pool A
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|BP
|PTS
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|12
|Canada
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|12
|Spain
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Samoa
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Pool B
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|BP
|PTS
|Ireland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|13
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|USA
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|Kazakhstan
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Pool C
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|BP
|PTS
|France
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|14
|Australia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Wales
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|South Africa
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0