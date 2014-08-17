Women's Rugby World Cup results

From the section

England last won the Women's Rugby World Cup in 1994

Results from the Women's Rugby World Cup - 1-17 August in Paris.

All pool matches were staged at France's national rugby centre in Marcoussis. Semi-finals and final at Stade Jean Bouin, home of Stade Francais.

1 August (all times BST)

New Zealand 79-5 Kazakhstan

Canada 31-7 Spain

Australia 26-3 South Africa

USA 17 - 23 Ireland

England 65-3 Samoa

France 26-0 Wales

5 August

USA 47-7 Kazakhstan

Australia 25-3 Wales

England 45-5 Spain

Canada 28 - 0 Samoa

Ireland 17-14 New Zealand

France 55-3 South Africa

9 August

Ireland 40-5 Kazakhstan

Spain 41-5 Samoa

England 13-13 Canada

Wales 35-3 South Africa

New Zealand 34-3 USA

Australia 3-17 France

13 August

Semi-finals

Ireland 7-40 England

France 16-18 Canada

Play-off matches

South Africa 25-24 Samoa

New Zealand 63-7 Wales

Spain 18-5 Kazakhstan

Australia 20-23 USA

17 August

11th/12th place play-off: Samoa 31-0 Kazakhstan

Ninth/10th place play-off: South Africa 0-36 Spain

Fifth/sixth place play-off: USA 5-55 New Zealand

Seventh/eighth place play-off: Australia 30-3 Wales

Third/fourth place play-off: Ireland 18-25 France

Final:England 21-9 Canada

Pool A Team P W D L BP PTS England 3 2 1 0 2 12 Canada 3 2 1 0 2 12 Spain 3 1 0 2 1 5 Samoa 3 0 0 3 0 0

Pool B Team P W D L BP PTS Ireland 3 3 0 0 1 13 New Zealand 3 2 0 1 3 11 USA 3 1 0 2 2 6 Kazakhstan 3 0 0 3 0 0