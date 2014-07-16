Justin Tipuric: Wales flanker 'progressing nicely' says Ospreys

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric is on course to be available for the start of Ospreys' Pro12 season.

British and Irish Lions forward Tipuric, 24, missed Wales' summer tour to South Africa after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Ospreys say they are pleased with the progress of Tipuric and seven other players following surgery.

"He is progressing nicely following shoulder surgery," Ospreys medical performance manager Chris Towers said.

"The key for him now is a good period of physical preparation to allow him to hit his key targets over the next eight weeks ahead of his return to playing."

Rhys Webb suffered a knee injury in March against Glasgow

Scrum-half Rhys Webb also missed Wales' summer tour after undergoing knee cartilage surgery following an injury he suffered during Ospreys' Pro12 defeat against Glasgow in March.

Webb has resumed pre-season training along with Wales wing Eli Walker and Moldovan front-rower Dmitri Arhip who also underwent surgery.

"All three of these started pre-season with the rest of the squad and are now fully integrated into the group, taking a full part in training," Towers added.

Locks James King and Lloyd Peers are also recovering following ankle and shoulder surgeries respectively.

Towers said King would be integrated with the squad within the next two to three weeks while Peers would be available for August's pre-season games.

Wales centre Ashley Beck's recovery from a hip operation continues on schedule with back row Tom Smith also making good progress.