Michael Noone: Jersey sign former Leicester Tigers back-rower

Former Leicester Tigers back-rower Michael Noone has joined Jersey ahead of their third season in the English Championship.

The number eight had previous spells with Leinster and Doncaster, before joining Tigers in 2012.

Myself and my agent took the idea of going back to the Championship for a year, seeing what it's like, joining a good club and kicking on Michael Noone Jersey back-rower

He replaces Tongan Latu Makaafi, who

"I think he'll be a fantastic addition to our club," head coach Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"He knows about the Championship having played in it, albeit three years ago and since then he's been with Leicester Tigers.

"Michael is comfortable across the back row and is someone who's definitely going to push to take the back-row competition to the next level."

Noone arrived in the island at the weekend and admits he is two weeks behind the rest of the squad in pre-season preparations.

"I was at Leicester and out of contract there," the 24-year-old said.

"My main focus is to start learning people's names, where I'm going back to my hotel and cracking on with pre-season trying to get in the best shape I can.

"Myself and my agent took the idea of going back to the Championship for a year, seeing what it's like, joining a good club and kicking on."