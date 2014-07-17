Kane Thompson: Newcastle Falcons sign Samoa international

Kane Thompson has played in two World Cups for Samoa

Newcastle Falcons have signed Samoa international lock Kane Thompson for the 2014-15 Premiership season.

The 32-year-old will join from the Chiefs when the New Zealand club's season comes to an end.

Thompson has won 28 caps for Samoa and appeared in the 2007 and 2011 World Cup tournaments for his country.

"Kane is a proven operator at the highest levels of rugby in the southern hemisphere," said Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards.

"He has done very well internationally for Samoa. We have really liked what we have seen of him and expect that the supporters will too," Richards told the club website.