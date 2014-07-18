London Irish: Mark Tainton joins as skills and kicking coach

As a player, Tainton was capped at both England A and under-23 level

London Irish have appointed former Ireland assistant coach Mark Tainton as their new skills and kicking coach.

The former Bristol fly-half previously worked with England, before coaching Ireland for 10 years.

While with Ireland, he worked as a technical kicking coach with Ronan O'Gara and Jonny Sexton.

"Everything is in place off the field to ensure the players and coaches can prosper," said Tainton. "I'm delighted to have joined the London Irish."

The Exiles have also confirmed that Jonathan Shelbourne has joined the club as senior analyst and Tom Gallagher has joined the medical department as a physiotherapist.