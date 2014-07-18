New Zealand set to play historic Test match in Samoa

New Zealand have never before played an official Test match in the Pacific Islands

New Zealand will play a historic Test match in Samoa in 2015.

The All Blacks have never before played a Test in the Pacific Islands.

The fixture was announced by Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, who said the match would take place on 8 July next year.

International Rugby Board CEO Brett Gosper welcomed the news on Twitter, writing: "Congrats New Zealand Rugby on making it happen #Historical."

The match, scheduled to be held in the Samoan capital Apia, will act as a warm-up for New Zealand's 2015 Rugby Championship campaign.

New Zealand have previously faced accusations of exploiting the Pacific Islands by naturalising the region's best players. Legendary All Blacks Michael Jones and Pat Lam are among the players who represented Samoa earlier in their career.