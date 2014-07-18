Cardiff Blues sign Pontypridd versatile back Geraint Walsh

Geraint Walsh won the Welsh Premiership's player of the year and try of the season award.

Cardiff Blues have signed Welsh Premiership Geraint Walsh from Pontypridd.

The versatile back, who can play as a full-back or in the centre, joined Pontypridd in 2012 and had a spell with Western Pioneers in New Zealand.

The 26-year-old has also played for Llanharan and won the 2010 British Universities Cup with Loughborough.

"I'm really pleased to get the opportunity to go into the professional environment at Cardiff Blues," he said.

"At 26 I am determined to take the chance and show I can perform at this level.

"I know a number of the boys that Cardiff Blues have signed over the last few years so there will be familiar faces that will help me settle in.

"The plan is to keep the form from last season going and kick on again.

"I was really pleased with how I went last year, but I feel I can only benefit from being with the Blues and the players around me pushing up standards."