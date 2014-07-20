2014 World Cup: Ireland Women 27-7 Wales Women

Ireland's Alison Miller scored one of her side's four second half tries against Wales

Ireland came from behind before recording a convincing win against Wales as both teams warmed up for the 2014 Women's Rugby World Cup.

Wales led 7-3 at half-time thanks to an early try through number eight Sioned Harris, following an interception.

After the break Ireland scored four tries though Ashleigh Baxter, Fiona Coghlan, Alison Miller and Alis Egan.

Wales face hosts France in the World Cup opener on Friday, 1 August, while Ireland play the USA on the same day.

Ireland will assess injuries to Niamh Kavanagh, Heather O'Brien and Egan ahead of the squad's departure for France.