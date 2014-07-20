Machete attack on France trio Rougerie, Pierre and Kayser
Three France internationals have been taken to hospital after an attack by a gang armed with machetes and swords.
Clermont Auvergne's Aurelien Rougerie, Julien Pierre and Benjamin Kayser were assaulted in Millau, southern France, at around 03:00 local time on Sunday.
Pierre - who along with Rougerie was part of the France team that lost the 2011 Rugby World Cup final - will have surgery on "deep cuts" to his hip.
A club statement said none of the injuries was life-threatening.
Clermont's 33-year-old captain Rougerie, capped 77 times by his country, and Kayser have injuries to their arms from the attack in Millau, where the players were staying before heading to a club training camp.
Police said the trio had been to a nightclub. No-one was detained at the scene.
"A group of players were assaulted by a dozen people carrying weapons including machetes, knives, swords," Clermont said in a statement.
"We are deeply shocked and outraged by these acts and will bring all the necessary support to local authorities who have launched a probe."
Kayser, 29, has played 24 times for France and Pierre, 33, has 27 caps.