Magnus Lund: Sale Sharks re-sign flanker from Biarritz

Magnus Lund scored in Sale's 45-20 win over Leicester in the 2006 Premiership final at Twickenham

Flanker Magnus Lund has rejoined Sale Sharks from Biarritz, six years after moving to France from the English Premiership side.

The 31-year-old was part of the Sharks side that won the 2006 Premiership final, and earned 10 England caps during his six years in the North West.

Details of Lund's deal have not been released by the club.

"He is a great signing for us and will fit in perfectly with our plans," said Sharks boss Steve Diamond.

Lund is reunited with Diamond, who gave the Commonwealth Games silver medal-winning Sevens player his senior debut in 2002.

During his time in France, the Manchester-born flanker captained Top 14 side Biarritz and was a member of the team that finished runners-up to Toulouse in the 2010 Heineken Cup.