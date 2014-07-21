Dwayne Peel: Bristol appoint new scrum-half as captain

Peel represented Wales 76 times and also toured New Zealand with the British & Irish Lions

Former Wales international Dwayne Peel has been named as Bristol's first-team captain for his debut season with the Championship club.

The scrum-half, who also played for the British and Irish Lions, takes over from Mark Sorenson, who assumes the position of club captain.

"I'm delighted to be taking on the role of first-team captain," Peel told the club website.

The 32-year-old joined Bristol from Premiership club Sale this summer.

"It's an honour to take on the role and we're looking forward to the new season," he added.

"We have a strong squad here and the squad is gelling quickly. We're under no illusions about the challenge ahead but we're excited about what is to come."

Bristol begin their 2014-15 campaign with a home match against title rivals Worcester Warriors on Sunday, 7 September.