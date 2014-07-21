Plymouth Albion release Ben Axten-Burrett after knee injury

Championship side Plymouth Albion have released centre Ben Axten-Burrett after the 21-year-old suffered a serious knee injury.

Axten-Burrett, who joined this summer from Cardiff Metropolitan University, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament playing in a sevens tournament prior to the start of pre-season.

"It is really disappointing for Ben," said Albion boss James Shanahan.

"I was looking forward to working with him and seeing him in an Albion shirt."

The Championship club say they are exploring options to replace Axten-Burrett and will consider signing him next season when he recovers from knee reconstruction surgery.