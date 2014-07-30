BBC Sport - Women's Rugby World Cup 2014: England mum aims for glory

England mum aims for World Cup glory

England mum Emma Croker says her daughter Lucy will be there to support her at every game as she aims for World Cup glory in France this summer.

Richmond hooker Croker, who has 50 caps for her country, is part of an England squad that finished runners-up to New Zealand in the last three global tournaments, in 2002, 2006 and 2010.

England will face Nations Cup champions Canada, Spain and Samoa in the pool stages of this year's tournament, starting against Samoa on Friday, 1 August.

BBC Sport's Sara Orchard reports.

Available to UK users only.

