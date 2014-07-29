BBC Sport - Women's Rugby World Cup 2014: Meet the England women

England: loud, funny & bad at French

BBC Sport finds out who is the loudest, the funniest and the worst at speaking French in England's women's rugby team.

Flanker Maggie Alphonsi, prop Laura Keates, centre Rachel Burford, fly-half and captain Katy Mclean and head coach Gary Street dish the dirt on their fellow squad members ahead of this summer's Women's Rugby World Cup in France.

England will face Nations Cup champions Canada, Spain and Samoa in the pool stages of this year's tournament.

Top Stories