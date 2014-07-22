Worcester Warriors: Fainga'anuku aims for World Cup and promotion

Fainga'anuku (far left) has won three caps for Tonga since 2011

Tonga prop Ofa Fainga'anuku hopes getting Worcester Warriors back into the Premiership will help him secure a 2015 World Cup call-up for his country.

The 31-year-old won his third cap against Fiji in Lautoka in June, his first appearance for two years.

"To be in the picture was a step forward and hopefully now I can achieve my aim of getting into that World Cup squad," Fainga'anuku said.

"That means putting my best foot forward for Warriors."

Changes at Sixways for 2014-15 INS - Andries Pretorius (Cardiff Blues), Matt Cox, Ryan Mills, Dan George (all Gloucester), GJ Van Velze (Northampton), Charlie Mulchrone, Dan Sanderson, Ben Sowrey (all Rotherham), Joe Rees (Ospreys), Heath Stevens (Plymouth Albion), Sam Smith (Harlequins), Niall Annett (Ulster), Nick Schonert (Cheetahs), Tom Biggs (Bath), Ryan Bower (Leicester), Darren O'Shea (Munster), Jean-Baptiste Bruzulie (Le Pays d'Aix) OUTS - Euan Murray, Josh Matavesi (Ospreys), David Lemi (Bristol), Chris Brooker (Bristol), Mariano Galarza (Gloucester), Ed Shervington (Wasps), John Andress, Jeremy Becasseau (Stade Francais), Paul Hodgson, Chris Jones, Dean Schofield, Semisi Taulava (Newcastle)

Loose-head Fainga'anuku joined Warriors from Glasgow in March 2013, having previously played for Super Rugby side Waratahs.

He made 20 appearances and scored one try for Warriors last season as they endured a torrid time in the Premiership and they finished bottom of the table following a 22-game losing run.

But Fainga'anuku believes they have the ability to bounce back at the first attempt.

"We want to get straight back to the Premiership where this club belongs.

"This pre-season is really tough. It's probably the hardest one I've been through but I'm benefiting and I'm probably the fittest I've ever been," he said.

Warriors director of rugby Dean Ryan has been busy reshaping his squad with 17 new players on board for 2014-15.

"There have been a lot of good changes from last year. Now it's up to us players," Fainga'anuku added.

"We need to use all the facilities and resources around us to ensure we play well individually and to hopefully gel as a team."

Warriors will being their Championship campaign with a trip to Bristol on Friday, 5 September.