James Down: London Welsh make 24th new signing

Down made 63 appearances for Cardiff Blues

London Welsh have completed their 24th new signing of the summer with the arrival of second-row forward James Down from Cardiff Blues.

The 24-year-old was first spotted by Exiles head coach Justin Burnell when playing for Llantwit Fardre aged 16.

Down went on to play for Cardiff RFC and the Blues, and was called up to the Wales squad in 2012, although he is still yet to earn a cap.

"I always thought James had a huge amount of potential," said Burnell.

"Coming through the Blues system he played alongside the likes of Bradley Davies and Lou Reed, who have both gone on to be full internationals. I still believe James has the potential to do that.

"He's played a lot of rugby in different competitions with Cardiff Blues and he's another fantastic addition to our squad.

"He's very much in the Matt Corker mould and like Matt he's got a great understanding of the line-out and the kick off, and he's very good in the contact area.

"I'm really pleased to have someone of James' calibre on board, pushing the players already within our squad and helping to add to the competitive edge."

Welsh were promoted to the Premiership after a season out of English rugby's top-flight, and Burnell's side have been on a huge recruitment drive as they look to avoid relegation.