Wales' Ryan Jones on course for Bristol comeback after broken leg

Ryan Jones

Ex-Wales captain Ryan Jones hopes to return for Bristol from a broken leg in October and says he is still available for Wales if required.

The former Osprey, who captained Wales a record 33 times, broke his ankle during Bristol's Aviva Premiership play-off against London Welsh in May.

Bristol lost that play-off and will continue to play in the Championship during the 2013-2014 campaign.

"Hopefully [I'll be] back playing October-November," Jones said.

Warren Gatland knows what I can do and if I'm fit and playing well they know where to get hold of me Ryan Jones

And when he returns 33-year-old Jones, who signed a two-year deal with Bristol in March, says he will still be available for international rugby if required by Wales coach Warren Gatland.

The broken ankle meant he missed Wales' two-Test trip to South Africa in the summer which they lost 2-0.

"I would never turn the opportunity down," admitted the 75-times capped number eight, who has three Grand Slam titles under his belt.

"I spoke at length with Warren and the Welsh Rugby Union before signing for Bristol and explained my reasoning for going.

"Warren knows what I can do and if I'm fit and playing well they know where to get hold of me.

"The time is now for other guys and it's about the future. I'm more than happy and will always be available."

Jones said the move from Ospreys to Bristol was ideal for him.

"Part of the reason I went there is because of [director of rugby] Andy Robinson and [head coach] Sean Holley's goal to return Bristol with all their support back to the top flight of English rugby," Jones added.

"It's an exciting project for a guy like me. As my career is coming to an end now, the thought of leaving something behind and having a positive influence on others is a wonderful thing for me to strive for.

"We [Bristol] possibly weren't ready actually last year to go up. We are making gains off the field and behind the scenes to make it sustainable."