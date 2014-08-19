Sale Sharks: Danny Cipriani partnership excites Chris Cusiter

Chris Cusiter is one of two Scotland internationals to join Sale this summer

Scotland scrum-half Chris Cusiter says it is an exciting prospect to play alongside England international Danny Cipriani at his new club Sale.

Cusiter and fly-half Cipriani, 26, are expected to be director of rugby Steve Diamond's first-choice half-back pairing for the Sharks next season.

"It will be great to play alongside him," said 32-year-old Cusiter.

"Any combination takes a while to build up a relationship and get used to each other, but he's definitely a talent."

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, the former Scotland captain added: "He's been good in training, he speaks a lot and he's really passionate about his rugby."

Cusiter has played 68 times for Scotland since making his international debut in 2004

Cusiter joined Sale from Glasgow Warriors and is set to take the place of Wales international Dwayne Peel, who left the Sharks at the end of last term to sign for Championship outfit Bristol.

He will be aiming to help Sale improve on their sixth-place finish in the Premiership last season.

"It's always good to be joining a team that are going well," said Cusiter, who has won 68 caps for Scotland and represented the British and Irish Lions against New Zealand in 2005.

"They definitely were going well last year. Their form on the road was really good and that's the sign of a good team.

"They weren't a million miles off making the top four last year so there's a great base to build on. I'm excited to be part of it and I'm enjoying it so far."