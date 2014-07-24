Cardiff Blues sign Gareth Anscombe from Waikato Chiefs

Gareth Anscombe will give Cardiff Blues a place-kicking option when he arrives from Waikato.

Cardiff Blues have confirmed the signing of Wales-qualified Gareth Anscombe from Waikato Chiefs in New Zealand on a "long-term deal".

The 23-year-old back helped the Chiefs to the Super Rugby title in 2013.

"Gareth is a fantastically talented player, a true winner and also a very driven and ambitious young man," said Blues chief executive Richard Holland.

Anscombe helped New Zealand U20 to the Junior World Championship in 2011, but qualifies for Wales through his mother.

His father, Mark Anscombe, was head coach of Ulster until his sacking at the end of June.

The player will team-up with the region following the completion of his ITM Cup commitments with Auckland later in the summer.

Anscombe will give the Blues a valuable place-kicking option following the departure of Leigh Halfpenny to Toulon.

He can play fly-half or full-back, and has scored 268 points in his Super Rugby career.